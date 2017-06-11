Antique fire truck crashes into West Toledo tattoo studio
Tattoo artist Dominic Cooper stands in front the damage created by the fire engine that crashed into the Infinite Art Tattoo Studio on Saturday. An old time fire engine crashed into the Infinite Art Tattoo Studio on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pound me hard
|Fri
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 1
|jennac128
|45
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC