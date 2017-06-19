A fundraiser was held in honor of a T...

A fundraiser was held in honor of a Toledo firefighter with leukemia Thursday.

Lt. Darryl Murphy's leukemia is in remission. And next month, he will undergo what he says is a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

