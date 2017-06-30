2 Toledo teens indicted in winter slayings
Andrew Foster-Martin, 17, was indicted for murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault, each with firearm specifications, in the Feb. 22 shooting death of Collin Doyle, 17, and the wounding of Armond Batey, 16. Police said the boys were shot in a vehicle near Hillcrest and Hazelhurst avenues in West Toledo. Young Batey is reportedly paralyzed from the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|Jun 26
|Red Crosse
|11
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Jun 21
|Andrea-ford
|46
|Bad mothers and carseats
|Jun 18
|Mother of year
|1
|Pound me hard
|Jun 9
|hot stuff
|3
|Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09)
|Jun 3
|Curious
|10
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|Jun 1
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Curious kin
|7
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC