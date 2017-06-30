2 Toledo teens indicted in winter slayings

Andrew Foster-Martin, 17, was indicted for murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault, each with firearm specifications, in the Feb. 22 shooting death of Collin Doyle, 17, and the wounding of Armond Batey, 16. Police said the boys were shot in a vehicle near Hillcrest and Hazelhurst avenues in West Toledo. Young Batey is reportedly paralyzed from the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.