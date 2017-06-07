2 Toledo Correctional employees plead...

2 Toledo Correctional employees plead not guilty

Two Toledo Correctional Institution employees pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a shooting incident at a campground over Memorial Day weekend. Bryan R. Jameson, 44, of the 6000 block of Merle Street in West Toledo, is charged with using weapons while intoxicated and inducing panic, both first-degree misdemeanor offenses.

