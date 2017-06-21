11 arrested in Cedar Point brawl
Police arrested 11 people early Monday morning at Cedar Point after a huge brawl, with patrons being pepper sprayed and a man hit with a Taser when he attempted to take an officer's gun, according to the Sandusky Police Department. A crowd of hundreds of people believed to have been park patrons and Cedar Point staff gathered around officers and combatants about 2 a.m. Monday outside the Cedar Point Commons Apartments in the continuation of an earlier altercation, according to police reports and Detective Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
