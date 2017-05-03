You can now spend 'koala-ty' time at the Toledo Zoo
The Toledo Zoo has introduced its newest addition! Coedie, a koala, will be unveiled to visitors in the Aviary on Friday, May 5. The cute tree-hugging creature came to Toledo from the San Diego Zoo's Koala Loan Program, which has placed koalas in more than 85 cities and 12 countries. A former Toledo Zoo keeper, Jenny Roesler, who now works in San Diego, made the trip with Coedie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC