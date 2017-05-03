You can now spend 'koala-ty' time at the Toledo Zoo

The Toledo Zoo has introduced its newest addition! Coedie, a koala, will be unveiled to visitors in the Aviary on Friday, May 5. The cute tree-hugging creature came to Toledo from the San Diego Zoo's Koala Loan Program, which has placed koalas in more than 85 cities and 12 countries. A former Toledo Zoo keeper, Jenny Roesler, who now works in San Diego, made the trip with Coedie.

