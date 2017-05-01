Woman charged with murder in death of 6-month-old
Angie Walker, who is charged with the death of 6-month-old Levi Ashley, is arraigned via video before Judge Jeffrey B. Keller, at left in the inset video, along with prosecutor Ray Runner and public defender Lara Rump, in Oregon Municipal Court. An East Toledo woman charged in relation to a 6-month-old baby's death last week was arraigned today in Oregon Municipal Court, where a judge ordered that she remain in jail on $500,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC