Two men shot in Central Toledo while unloading lawnmower
Victims John Crutchfield and Annise Perifie were both struck in the leg about 4:49 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Woodland Avenue. The two men were unloading a lawnmower when an unknown gunman fired, police said.
