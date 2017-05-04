Two men found guilty for roles in trafficking conspiracy
The FBI's Toledo office and Lima Police Department say Lorenzo Young, 31, Aundre Davis, 35, forced two girls who were 14 and 16 years-old at the time, into commercial sex acts from November 2015 to January 2016. Young and Davis, along with Megan Hitt and Randy Thompson, posted sexually explicit photos of the girls on backpage.com and transported the girls between Lima and Fort Wayne, Indiana.
