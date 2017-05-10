Two men arrested after FBI seizes 39 ...

Two men arrested after FBI seizes 39 kilos of cocaine

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The FBI arrested two men after seizing 39 kilograms, more than 85 lbs, of suspected cocaine with a street value of $1.5 million. Officers followed him to 814 Stillman Street in east Toledo, where they executed a search warrant just after 9 a.m. After officers from the Toledo Metro Drug Task Force and agents with the DEA Toledo knocked on the door, the two men ran out the back door of the home, where they were detained by task force officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frampton May 8 billy boy 2
gayyy (Jun '15) May 8 billy boy 7
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 12 Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Apr '17 Anon 17
easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16) Apr '17 Gray beard 3
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,067 • Total comments across all topics: 280,967,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC