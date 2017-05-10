Two men arrested after FBI seizes 39 kilos of cocaine
The FBI arrested two men after seizing 39 kilograms, more than 85 lbs, of suspected cocaine with a street value of $1.5 million. Officers followed him to 814 Stillman Street in east Toledo, where they executed a search warrant just after 9 a.m. After officers from the Toledo Metro Drug Task Force and agents with the DEA Toledo knocked on the door, the two men ran out the back door of the home, where they were detained by task force officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 8
|billy boy
|7
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|Anon
|17
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Gray beard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC