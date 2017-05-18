Toledo's mayor asks state to let city deal with lead

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson urged state lawmakers Wednesday to use the city as a guide in developing a statewide lead-safety policy rather than to throw up roadblocks to local efforts on the issue. She asked members of a subcommittee of the House Finance Committee to pull an amendment added in the House to the proposed next two-year budget that would give the Ohio Department of Health sole authority to regulate lead abatement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.