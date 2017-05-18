Toledo's mayor asks state to let city deal with lead
Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson urged state lawmakers Wednesday to use the city as a guide in developing a statewide lead-safety policy rather than to throw up roadblocks to local efforts on the issue. She asked members of a subcommittee of the House Finance Committee to pull an amendment added in the House to the proposed next two-year budget that would give the Ohio Department of Health sole authority to regulate lead abatement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Allen7542
|8
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|May 15
|Beth
|2
|Drunk drivers (Oct '16)
|May 15
|Honesty
|3
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC