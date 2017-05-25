Toledoan found guilty of shooting
Just before prospective jurors were to be called for his trial Wednesday, a Toledo man entered Alford pleas and was found guilty of felonious assault with a gun specification for shooting his former girlfriend three times after an argument. William McDonald, 28, of the 3300 block of Wilson Place also had faced a charge of attempted murder for the Jan. 15 attack on Nashelle Hollinger, 24, at the Marion Court home they shared at the time.
