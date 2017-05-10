Toledoan admits guilt in gun death
On the day he was to have gone to trial, a Toledo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder with a firearm specification in the shooting death of another man. Travis Nettles, 28, of the 400 block of Clark Street was then sentenced by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge James Bates to life in prison with the possibility of parole after he serves 18 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frampton
|Mon
|billy boy
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mon
|billy boy
|7
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Gray beard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC