Toledoan admits guilt in gun death

Toledoan admits guilt in gun death

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

On the day he was to have gone to trial, a Toledo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder with a firearm specification in the shooting death of another man. Travis Nettles, 28, of the 400 block of Clark Street was then sentenced by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge James Bates to life in prison with the possibility of parole after he serves 18 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frampton Mon billy boy 2
gayyy (Jun '15) Mon billy boy 7
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 12 Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Apr 11 Anon 17
easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16) Apr '17 Gray beard 3
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC