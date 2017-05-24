Toledo Zoo's playful polar bear being transferred
Her playful antics have delighted Toledo Zoo visitors for a year, but a young polar bear will soon be moving to a new location. Hope, born in December, 2015, and placed on exhibit last May, will be transferred to the Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City.
