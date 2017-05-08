Toledo woman pleads not guilty to driving drunk with child in backseat
A North Toledo woman pleaded not guilty today to driving her vehicle while drunk over the weekend with her 18-month-old in the backseat, court documents show. Monica F. Emens, 36, of the 1300 block of Yates Street, is charged with endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; possessing marijuana, a minor misdemeanor; and traffic violations of driving an unsafe vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving an unsafe vehicle, and failure to use a turn signal, according to documents filed in Toledo Municipal Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frampton
|7 hr
|billy boy
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|billy boy
|7
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Gray beard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC