Toledo woman pleads not guilty to driving drunk with child in backseat

A North Toledo woman pleaded not guilty today to driving her vehicle while drunk over the weekend with her 18-month-old in the backseat, court documents show. Monica F. Emens, 36, of the 1300 block of Yates Street, is charged with endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; possessing marijuana, a minor misdemeanor; and traffic violations of driving an unsafe vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving an unsafe vehicle, and failure to use a turn signal, according to documents filed in Toledo Municipal Court.

