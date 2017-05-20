Toledo police investigate shootings of 2 residents
Officers responded about 2:10 a.m. Wednesday to a fight and person shot in the parking lot of Club Chablis, 5405 N. Detroit Ave. Darrick Smith, 35, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Health St. Anne Hospital, police said. Mr. Smith suffered injuries from an apparent assault and was grazed by a bullet.
