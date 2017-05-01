Toledo pastor facing federal charges ...

Toledo pastor facing federal charges moves out of Lucas County Jail

5 hrs ago

Cordell Jenkins, who is one of the two Toledo ministers that was charged with sex trafficking of minors and child pornography, has been moved out of the Lucas County Jail. The reason for the move is unclear however some speculate it's because Jenkins was receiving too many clergy guests.

