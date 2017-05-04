Toledo man arrested for providing drugs that led to another man's death
A Toledo man was arrested Wednesday after police say he provided drugs that led to the death of an East Toledo man. Christopher Winter, 38, of the 300 block of Junction, is accused of selling suspected heroin of fentanyl to Christopher Zam, 37, who was found dead Wednesday at his East Toledo home.
