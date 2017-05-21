Toledo Magazine: Hands-on education in natural science
One of the students pets an iguana during Toledo Public Schools' Animal Science program at the Natural Science Technology Center. Destiny Turner, left, and Deosjah Brown, both juniors at Rogers High School, with some of the baby mice they are studying as they research recessive and dominant coloration among them.
