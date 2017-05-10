Toledo looking to draw more tourists to the area
With Ohio being a $43 billion industry, Destination Toledo discussed bringing that money to the area and the number of jobs tourism creates. "It's the middle of National Tourism Week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 8
|billy boy
|7
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Gray beard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC