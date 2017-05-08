Toledo Hemp Center LLC to host annual cookout
The BBQ style event is for people of ages in West Toledo and will be held at Rudy's Hot Dog on west Sylvania Avenue. The goal of the BBQ is to help raise awareness to the ongoing issue of hunger among the children in Toledo.
