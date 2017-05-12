Toledo council chief slams mayor on p...

Toledo council chief slams mayor on pay raises

Toledo City Council President Steven Steel broke ranks with members of his party this week and assailed the endorsed Democratic mayor, calling her hypocritical on pay raises. Mr. Steel, a Democrat who is prohibited from seeking re-election because of term limits, criticized Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson for announcing she would veto any pay raises council approves for itself or whoever is elected mayor in November.

