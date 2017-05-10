Toledo community leaders speak out against Rep. Merrin amendment
Local clergy and community leaders gathered to speak out against Representative Derrick Merrin's amendment bill and support Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson's response. "That's the message that we need to get through to everyone in Columbus and need to have the support of everybody here in Toledo because they need to understand that too," James Willis, President of Toledoans United for Social Action, said.
