Toledo boy robbed of bike at knifepoint
Officers investigated the theft that occurred about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Toledo Heights branch library in the 400 block of Shasta Drive. Brennan Miller, 11, was with a friend when an unidentified man took his bicycle that was lying near him on the ground, according to police.
