Toledo boxer Fredrickson hopes to continue roll
If the rest of this year goes to plan, Sonny Fredrickson is aiming to give Robert Easter, Jr., some company as a title holder from Toledo. Fredrickson, a 22-year-old Waite graduate, is undefeated at 16-0 and the World Boxing Association's 11th-ranked super lightweight.
