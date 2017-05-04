Study finds UT has $3.3 billion impact on Toledo economy
The University of Toledo now has a dollar amount on how much it contributes to the community: $3.3 billion. Of that, $1.35 billion is coming from the university while the other $1.98 billion comes from alumni and faculty's contribution to the community.
