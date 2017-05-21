State legislature accused of assault on home-rule
As Republicans have widened their control over the Ohio General Assembly, bills that seem to chip away at municipalities' home-rule power have increased. An amendment introduced in the state budget bill to take away Toledo's ability to protect children from lead paint poisoning is the latest instance.
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|May 15
|Beth
|2
|Drunk drivers (Oct '16)
|May 15
|Honesty
|3
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
