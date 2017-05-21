State legislature accused of assault ...

State legislature accused of assault on home-rule

As Republicans have widened their control over the Ohio General Assembly, bills that seem to chip away at municipalities' home-rule power have increased. An amendment introduced in the state budget bill to take away Toledo's ability to protect children from lead paint poisoning is the latest instance.

