State investigators seek Toledo man accused of arson
A fire is believed to have been intentionally set Jan. 20 at RRP Packaging in Perrysburg, causing more than $250,000 in damage. The Wood County grand jury indicted Patrick Thomas on two counts of aggravated arson, state officials said.
