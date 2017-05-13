St. John's students put boat-building...

St. John's students put boat-building efforts to test

St. John's Jesuit Academy students who built the St. Ayles skiff launched it for the first time Friday, with the maiden voyage on the pond in The Andersons' compound just south of the school. After the boat was in the water with five students aboard, teacher John May called out, "You understand how to steer?" St. John's Jesuit Academy teacher John May pops a Champagne cork to christen the hand-crafted boat built by students at The Andersons' pond in Toledo.

