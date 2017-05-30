Serial armed robber received 16-year prison sentence in plea deal
A man accused of at least three armed robberies will spend more than 15 years behind bars due to a plea deal. Harris met his victims at Mojo's and the Ottawa Tavern, then force them at gun point to take him to an ATM to take out trash.
