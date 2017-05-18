Second annual Glass City Film Festival offers an art-filled weekend in Toledo
The Ohio Theatre and Event Center, along with its partnership with The Arts Commission, is welcoming filmmakers and move buffs to experience an art-filled weekend beginning during the second annual Glass City Film Festival. "Radioactive Veteran" directed by Bradley Bethel is a 30-minute documentary short about a Marine Corps veteran fighting for disability benefits with the VA after an incident occurred during his service.
