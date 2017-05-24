Sanchez hides pride after demotion to Toledo
Any baseball player with at least five years in the major leagues can refuse an assignment to the minors, and Sanchez - no matter how much his right arm has faded - is not any guy. As a former American League ERA champion with a contract fatter than the domestic product of some nations, the 33-year-old former starter realistically left a Tigers franchise ready to move on with one option: Cut a big severance check and wish Sanchez well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|Mon
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|May 15
|Beth
|2
|Drunk drivers (Oct '16)
|May 15
|Honesty
|3
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC