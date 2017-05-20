Rock of stability: Pastor celebrates 71 years with Toledo church
Even fewer have stuck with a central-city church they helped create 71 years ago, and fewer still who have been married for 67 years, and have served as lead pastor of their congregation for 52 years. But the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|May 15
|Beth
|2
|Drunk drivers (Oct '16)
|May 15
|Honesty
|3
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC