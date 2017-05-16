"Ride of Silence" honors motorcyclist...

"Ride of Silence" honors motorcyclists hurt, killed on the road

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

On May 17, the national Ride of Silence will be held in both Toledo and Bowling Green at 6:30 p.m. The group ride makes stops in Ottawa Hills and Toledo Hospital to remember those hurt and killed riding their bikes every year. Ghost bikes, or bikes painted white, may be parked on the route to remind both riders and drivers to be careful on the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gayyy (Jun '15) 10 hr Allen7542 8
Pound me hard Mon Allen7542 1
News Panel to look at how heroin affects area Mon Beth 2
Drunk drivers (Oct '16) Mon Honesty 3
Frampton May 8 billy boy 2
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,380 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC