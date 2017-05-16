"Ride of Silence" honors motorcyclists hurt, killed on the road
On May 17, the national Ride of Silence will be held in both Toledo and Bowling Green at 6:30 p.m. The group ride makes stops in Ottawa Hills and Toledo Hospital to remember those hurt and killed riding their bikes every year. Ghost bikes, or bikes painted white, may be parked on the route to remind both riders and drivers to be careful on the road.
