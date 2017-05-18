Real-time drone video helps firefighters battle Andover Apartment blaze
Ground level video of Thursday's Andover Apartment fire was dramatic enough, but drone video provides an even more incredible look at what happened. You then see dozens of firefighters pouring constant streams of water on the flames, and later, when the drone zoomed out, you see the complex's blue swimming pool and fire trucks and ambulances in the parking lot and the road.
