Rain prompts warnings near flood-prone northwest Ohio river

Residents near a flood-prone river in northwest Ohio have been piling sandbags as forecasters warn there's a risk of moderate flooding from rainstorms moving through the region. The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Blanchard River near Findlay, roughly 50 miles south of Toledo.

