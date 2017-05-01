Program helps addicts in jail recover from addiction
An innovative drug, the first of its kind in the state, is helping to save the lives of drug addicted inmates inside the Lucas County Jail. "It's gratifying," Krohn said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC