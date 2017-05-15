Police seek suspects involved in Toledo bank robbery
The incident was reported at Fifth Third Bank inside of Kroger, 4533 Monroe St., at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. There were several customers waiting in line for service and a female suspect waited her turn in line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pound me hard
|59 min
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|5 hr
|Beth
|2
|Drunk drivers (Oct '16)
|6 hr
|Honesty
|3
|Ruth Nowaczyk
|6 hr
|Looking
|1
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 8
|billy boy
|7
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC