Police: E.Toledo man drove vehicle into Mexican restaurant, threatened employees
An East Toledo man was arrested after police said he drove to a Mexican restaurant Monday in Oregon and made threats against the employees. Curtis S. Freeman, 37, of the 150 block of Esther Street, is charged with ethnic intimidation by reason of race, color, religion, or national origin, a fifth-degree felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|May 15
|Beth
|2
|Drunk drivers (Oct '16)
|May 15
|Honesty
|3
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC