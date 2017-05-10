Paula Hicks-Hudson responds to Rep. Merrin amendment
In a letter concerning Rep. Derrick Merrin's amendment, which would leave lead regulations up to the Ohio Department of Health, she says it protects property owners who rent out dangerous units. However, some landlords say it is just the opposite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frampton
|Mon
|billy boy
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mon
|billy boy
|7
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Gray beard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC