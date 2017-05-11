Pastors decry Ohio's lead-abatement plan
Calling a provision to the Ohio House budget bill that gives all lead-abatement regulation control to the state "reckless" and "unjust," Toledo-area pastors Wednesday criticized the proposal they say limits the ability to protect Toledo's children through the city's lead-safe rental law. Nearly two dozen clergy and other community members voiced their opposition to an addition to the bill from State Rep. Derek Merrin that would give the state sole authority on lead abatement, possibly voiding Toledo's lead-safe rental law passed last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 8
|billy boy
|7
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Gray beard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC