Pastors decry Ohio's lead-abatement plan

Pastors decry Ohio's lead-abatement plan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Calling a provision to the Ohio House budget bill that gives all lead-abatement regulation control to the state "reckless" and "unjust," Toledo-area pastors Wednesday criticized the proposal they say limits the ability to protect Toledo's children through the city's lead-safe rental law. Nearly two dozen clergy and other community members voiced their opposition to an addition to the bill from State Rep. Derek Merrin that would give the state sole authority on lead abatement, possibly voiding Toledo's lead-safe rental law passed last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frampton May 8 billy boy 2
gayyy (Jun '15) May 8 billy boy 7
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 12 Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Apr 11 Anon 17
easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16) Apr '17 Gray beard 3
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,965 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC