Owners of 3 lead-contaminated houses ...

Owners of 3 lead-contaminated houses face charges

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

City officials filed criminal charges today against the owners of three lead-contaminated houses in Toledo alleging they allowed tenants to remain in the homes after vacate orders were issued. Affidavits submitted in Toledo Municipal Court charge Edward Hackett of the 4600 block of the 4600 block of North May Avenue; Shannon Bogle of the 8500 block of Nebraska Avenue; and Soaring I LLC of Lakewood, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) May 24 Curious kin 7
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
gayyy (Jun '15) May 16 Allen7542 8
Pound me hard May 15 Allen7542 1
News Panel to look at how heroin affects area May 15 Beth 2
Drunk drivers (Oct '16) May 15 Honesty 3
Frampton May 8 billy boy 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC