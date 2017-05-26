Owners of 3 lead-contaminated houses face charges
City officials filed criminal charges today against the owners of three lead-contaminated houses in Toledo alleging they allowed tenants to remain in the homes after vacate orders were issued. Affidavits submitted in Toledo Municipal Court charge Edward Hackett of the 4600 block of the 4600 block of North May Avenue; Shannon Bogle of the 8500 block of Nebraska Avenue; and Soaring I LLC of Lakewood, Fla.
