No working smoke detectors in Toledo ...

No working smoke detectors in Toledo house fire that injured 3

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Fire investigators said there were no working smoke detectors at the scene of Tuesday morning's fire on Watson Avenue . A neighbor recorded incredible video as the fire raged on Watson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gayyy (Jun '15) Tue Allen7542 8
Pound me hard Mon Allen7542 1
News Panel to look at how heroin affects area Mon Beth 2
Drunk drivers (Oct '16) Mon Honesty 3
Frampton May 8 billy boy 2
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC