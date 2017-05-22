No rush for charges in 'Angel of Death' fatal prison beating
Ohio authorities investigating the fatal prison beating of a serial killer dubbed the "Angel of Death" say they're in no hurry to file charges. It's been nearly two months since Donald Harvey died after he was beaten at the state prison in Toledo.
