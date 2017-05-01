NEWS a PTI president says innovation ...

NEWS a PTI president says innovation in packaging, materials will come

Plastic Technologies Inc. had just commissioned a blow molding machine for its prototype lab as an interesting invitation popped up from Coca-Cola. The carbonated soft drink maker wanted to produce its first contoured plastic bottle in the U.S. and the Holland, Ohio-based PTI used its new equipment to create some samples.

