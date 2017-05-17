New NBC sitcom to be set in Toledo
Just announced as a midseason replacement series for NBC next year, A.P. Bio is described as a single-camera comedy about an Ivy League philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher in Toledo, where he makes it clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, he opts to use the kids to his own benefit: revenge against those who wronged him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Allen7542
|8
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|May 15
|Beth
|2
|Drunk drivers (Oct '16)
|May 15
|Honesty
|3
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC