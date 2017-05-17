New NBC sitcom to be set in Toledo

New NBC sitcom to be set in Toledo

Just announced as a midseason replacement series for NBC next year, A.P. Bio is described as a single-camera comedy about an Ivy League philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher in Toledo, where he makes it clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, he opts to use the kids to his own benefit: revenge against those who wronged him.

