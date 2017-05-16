New Greenleaf a haven for Toledo's vegetarians
Robert Harris was tired of traveling to Ann Arbor or Detroit when he wanted to go out to eat. A vegetarian since 2012 who is "transitioning to vegan," he said, the choices in Toledo were just too limited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pound me hard
|14 hr
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|19 hr
|Beth
|2
|Drunk drivers (Oct '16)
|19 hr
|Honesty
|3
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 8
|billy boy
|7
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC