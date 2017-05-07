Netflix series has educators urging d...

Netflix series has educators urging dialogue on suicide

It's not every day that a Netflix show becomes the topic of conversation in a high school psychology class, but 13 Reasons Why has proven itself to not be the normal Netflix show. The series, based on the 2007 novel Thirteen Reasons Why , follows teenager Clay Jensen in his quest to uncover the story behind his classmate and crush, Hannah, and her decision to end her life.

