N. Toledo man charged after assault; accused of anti-Semitic slurs
A North Toledo man is scheduled to appear in court this morning for allegedly yelling anti-Semitic slurs at another man and assaulting him, according to court documents. Jesse Vardaman, 30, of the 1900 block of North Michigan Street, is charged with ethnic intimidation by reason of race, color, religion or national origin, a fifth-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|Sun
|Big Johnson
|1
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|May 15
|Beth
|2
|Drunk drivers (Oct '16)
|May 15
|Honesty
|3
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC