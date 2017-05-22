N. Toledo man charged after assault; ...

N. Toledo man charged after assault; accused of anti-Semitic slurs

A North Toledo man is scheduled to appear in court this morning for allegedly yelling anti-Semitic slurs at another man and assaulting him, according to court documents. Jesse Vardaman, 30, of the 1900 block of North Michigan Street, is charged with ethnic intimidation by reason of race, color, religion or national origin, a fifth-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

