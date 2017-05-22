More
In downtown Toledo on this day in history, Frank Burt, the man who built the landmark Burt Theater on Jefferson Avenue, was shot and critically wounded on the sidewalk in front of the building by his irate wife. Burt says she opened fire on him because she suspected he was having an affair with another woman after he had served her earlier that day with divorce papers.
